Needham lifts Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lululemon Athletica inc. [NASDAQ: LULU] jumped around 38.95 points on Monday, while shares priced at $416.64 at the close of the session, up 10.31%. The company report on October 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM that Lululemon Athletica & Hubbell Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, October 18:.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASD:LULU) will replace Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASD:ATVI) in the S&P 500. S&P 500 and S&P 100 constituent Microsoft Corp. (NASD: MSFT) acquired Activision Blizzard in a transaction completed today, October 13.

Lululemon Athletica inc. stock is now 30.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LULU Stock saw the intraday high of $419.01 and lowest of $401.835 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 406.94, which means current price is +45.39% above from all time high which was touched on 10/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, LULU reached a trading volume of 11432617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LULU shares is $444.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LULU stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Lululemon Athletica inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lululemon Athletica inc. is set at 11.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for LULU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for LULU in the course of the last twelve months was 56.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has LULU stock performed recently?

Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.81. With this latest performance, LULU shares gained by 6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LULU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.66 for Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 382.28, while it was recorded at 382.93 for the last single week of trading, and 355.78 for the last 200 days.

Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +55.28. Lululemon Athletica inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Total Capital for LULU is now 44.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.99. Additionally, LULU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU] managed to generate an average of $25,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 77.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.Lululemon Athletica inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LULU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lululemon Athletica inc. go to 18.55%.

Insider trade positions for Lululemon Athletica inc. [LULU]

The top three institutional holders of LULU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LULU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LULU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.