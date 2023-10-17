Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST] fell -4.13% so far this year. What now?

Monster Beverage Corp. [NASDAQ: MNST] gained 1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $48.67 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Monster Beverage Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results.

— Record Second Quarter Net Sales Rise 12.1 Percent to $1.85 Billion –.

— Net Sales, Adjusted for Adverse Changes in Foreign Currency of $38.4 Million, Rise 14.4 Percent –.

Monster Beverage Corp. represents 1.04 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.98 billion with the latest information. MNST stock price has been found in the range of $47.80 to $48.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, MNST reached a trading volume of 5461712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $63.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corp. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 37.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.14.

Trading performance analysis for MNST stock

Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, MNST shares dropped by -13.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.74 for Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.15, while it was recorded at 48.79 for the last single week of trading, and 54.68 for the last 200 days.

Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.11 and a Gross Margin at +50.30. Monster Beverage Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.88.

Return on Total Capital for MNST is now 23.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, MNST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST] managed to generate an average of $225,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Monster Beverage Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.14 and a Current Ratio set at 4.86.

Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corp. go to 23.47%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST]

The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MNST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MNST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.