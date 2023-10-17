Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR [MREO] Revenue clocked in at $8.79 million, up 113.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR [NASDAQ: MREO] gained 24.03% on the last trading session, reaching $1.60 price per share at the time. The company report on October 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Ultragenyx and Mereo BioPharma Announce Interim Phase 2 Data from Phase 2/3 Orbit Study Demonstrating Setrusumab (UX143) Significantly Reduced Fracture Rates in Patients with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI).

Phase 2 data presented at ASBMR 2023 show treatment with setrusumab resulted in 67% reduction in annualized fracture rate associated with continuous and meaningful improvements in bone mineral density (BMD).

Ultragenyx hosting Analyst Day on Monday, October 16 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR represents 128.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $205.42 million with the latest information. MREO stock price has been found in the range of $1.46 to $1.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 856.87K shares, MREO reached a trading volume of 22380580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR [MREO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MREO shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MREO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MREO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for MREO stock

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR [MREO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.14. With this latest performance, MREO shares gained by 2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MREO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.29 for Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR [MREO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3521, while it was recorded at 1.3540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1341 for the last 200 days.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR [MREO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MREO is now -46.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR [MREO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.65. Additionally, MREO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR [MREO] managed to generate an average of -$1,170,054 per employee.Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.11 and a Current Ratio set at 3.11.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR [MREO]

