Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW] Stock trading around $0.09 per share: What’s Next?

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [NASDAQ: WNW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.46% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.16%. The company report on February 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Meiwu Technology Company Limited Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Bid Price Deficiency.

The notification received has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has until August 7, 2023, to regain compliance. If at any time during such 180-day period the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares is at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance.

Over the last 12 months, WNW stock dropped by -93.94%.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.61 million, with 60.95 million shares outstanding and 55.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, WNW stock reached a trading volume of 8016853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for WNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

WNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.16. With this latest performance, WNW shares dropped by -19.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.21 for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1267, while it was recorded at 0.0973 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1835 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meiwu Technology Company Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.42 and a Gross Margin at +8.16. Meiwu Technology Company Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.85.

Return on Total Capital for WNW is now -47.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.66. Additionally, WNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW] managed to generate an average of -$208,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Meiwu Technology Company Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.37 and a Current Ratio set at 3.58.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd [WNW] Institutonal Ownership Details

