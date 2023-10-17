Market cap of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd [YGMZ] reaches 18.17M – now what?

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: YGMZ] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.9424 during the day while it closed the day at $0.66. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM that MingZhu Logistics Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (“MingZhu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YGMZ), an elite provider of logistics and transportation services to businesses, today announced that on July 24, 2023, it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), notifying the Company that it is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). It resulted from the fact that the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares was below $1.00 per share for a period of 30 consecutive business days. This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification. The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the ticker “YGMZ”.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until January 22, 2024 (the “Compliance Period”), to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per share of the Company’s ordinary shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement within 180 calendar days, the Company may be eligible for additional time.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd stock has also gained 53.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YGMZ stock has declined by -21.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.00% and lost -21.57% year-on date.

The market cap for YGMZ stock reached $18.17 million, with 22.96 million shares outstanding and 13.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 157.75K shares, YGMZ reached a trading volume of 38789292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd [YGMZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for YGMZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

YGMZ stock trade performance evaluation

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd [YGMZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.38. With this latest performance, YGMZ shares gained by 34.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YGMZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.34 for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd [YGMZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5299, while it was recorded at 0.4660 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9902 for the last 200 days.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd [YGMZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd [YGMZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.52 and a Gross Margin at +8.16. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.66.

Return on Total Capital for YGMZ is now 5.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd [YGMZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.11. Additionally, YGMZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd [YGMZ] managed to generate an average of $10,534 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd [YGMZ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of YGMZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in YGMZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in YGMZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.