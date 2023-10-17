Market Analysts see SLB [SLB] gaining to $81. Time to buy?

SLB [NYSE: SLB] traded at a high on 10/16/23, posting a 0.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $59.45. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SLB, AWS and Shell Collaborate to Accelerate OSDU® Data Platform Adoption.

Agreement demonstrates the platform’s openness potential, avoiding costly and inefficient adaptation of applications.

SLB (NYSE: SLB), Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Shell Global Solutions Nederland BV (Shell) have signed a multi-year three-way collaboration agreement to deliver digital end-to-end workflows for Shell, using SLB subsurface solutions on AWS cloud infrastructure. The collaboration is intended to deliver high performance and cost efficient subsurface digital solutions, to be used by Shell and made available to the industry. The digital workflows will use the OSDU® Data Platform standards to improve the positive customer experience by business users—increasing efficiency and collaboration, while producing better insights to Shell and the energy industry. This collaboration builds on the existing strategic collaboration agreement between SLB and AWS and accelerates the availability of SLB’s industry leading software including Petrel™ subsurface solutions and Techlog™ wellbore solutions, on AWS.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5943507 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SLB stands at 2.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.41%.

The market cap for SLB stock reached $84.49 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.32M shares, SLB reached a trading volume of 5943507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SLB [SLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $67.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for SLB shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLB is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 25.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

How has SLB stock performed recently?

SLB [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.18 for SLB [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.95, while it was recorded at 58.83 for the last single week of trading, and 53.22 for the last 200 days.

SLB [SLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLB [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +19.48. SLB’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.21.

Return on Total Capital for SLB is now 14.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SLB [SLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.08. Additionally, SLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SLB [SLB] managed to generate an average of $34,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.SLB’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Earnings analysis for SLB [SLB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB go to 32.70%.

Insider trade positions for SLB [SLB]

The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.