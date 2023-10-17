Market Analysts see Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Joby Aviation Inc [NYSE: JOBY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.80% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.24%. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Joby Begins Flight Testing with Pilot On Board.

Four Joby pilots have completed flights on board the electric air taxi.

Flights took place at Joby’s production facility in Marina, CA.

Over the last 12 months, JOBY stock rose by 52.55%. The one-year Joby Aviation Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.26. The average equity rating for JOBY stock is currently 2.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.35 billion, with 622.60 million shares outstanding and 376.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, JOBY stock reached a trading volume of 6168263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $8.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

JOBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.24. With this latest performance, JOBY shares dropped by -4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.40 for Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.93, while it was recorded at 6.27 for the last single week of trading, and 5.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Joby Aviation Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for JOBY is now -31.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.35. Additionally, JOBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] managed to generate an average of -$181,465 per employee.Joby Aviation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.78 and a Current Ratio set at 27.78.

JOBY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc go to -11.81%.

Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JOBY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JOBY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.