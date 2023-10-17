Market Analysts see Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc [ALDX] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ALDX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -66.30% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -68.28%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in SVB Securities Therapeutics Forum.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the SVB Securities Therapeutics Forum. The Forum will be held July 11-12, 2023, in New York City.

Over the last 12 months, ALDX stock dropped by -66.30%. The one-year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.79. The average equity rating for ALDX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $107.24 million, with 58.56 million shares outstanding and 56.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 555.17K shares, ALDX stock reached a trading volume of 21441873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc [ALDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALDX shares is $19.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.58 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

ALDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc [ALDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -68.28. With this latest performance, ALDX shares dropped by -71.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 15.69 for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc [ALDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.72, while it was recorded at 4.82 for the last single week of trading, and 7.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ALDX is now -32.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc [ALDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.65. Additionally, ALDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc [ALDX] managed to generate an average of -$4,134,976 per employee.Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.79 and a Current Ratio set at 9.79.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc [ALDX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALDX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALDX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.