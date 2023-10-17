Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG] Revenue clocked in at $29.57 billion, down -4.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [NYSE: LYG] gained 2.93% on the last trading session, reaching $2.11 price per share at the time.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR represents 16.74 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.34 billion with the latest information. LYG stock price has been found in the range of $2.07 to $2.13.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.58M shares, LYG reached a trading volume of 14103180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYG shares is $2.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYG stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for LYG stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, LYG shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.70 for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.10, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 2.28 for the last 200 days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.20. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.09.

Return on Total Capital for LYG is now 3.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 353.28. Additionally, LYG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG] managed to generate an average of $84,594 per employee.Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.88.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR go to -10.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]

The top three institutional holders of LYG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LYG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LYG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.