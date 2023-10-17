Hut 8 Mining Corp [HUT] gain 121.18% so far this year. What now?

Hut 8 Mining Corp [NASDAQ: HUT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.00%. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for September 2023.

At 9,366 BTC, Hut 8 continues to have one of the largest self-mined Bitcoin reserves of any publicly traded company.

Over the last 12 months, HUT stock dropped by -2.08%. The one-year Hut 8 Mining Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.37. The average equity rating for HUT stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $416.78 million, with 221.69 million shares outstanding and 220.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.13M shares, HUT stock reached a trading volume of 13498580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hut 8 Mining Corp [HUT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUT shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

HUT Stock Performance Analysis:

Hut 8 Mining Corp [HUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, HUT shares dropped by -10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.81 for Hut 8 Mining Corp [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2531, while it was recorded at 1.8550 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1701 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hut 8 Mining Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hut 8 Mining Corp [HUT] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.06 and a Gross Margin at -26.73. Hut 8 Mining Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.14.

Return on Total Capital for HUT is now -15.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hut 8 Mining Corp [HUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.49. Additionally, HUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hut 8 Mining Corp [HUT] managed to generate an average of -$2,477,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Hut 8 Mining Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.96 and a Current Ratio set at 6.96.

Hut 8 Mining Corp [HUT] Institutonal Ownership Details

