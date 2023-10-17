Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL] is -29.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hormel Foods Corp. [NYSE: HRL] closed the trading session at $32.12 on 10/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.305, while the highest price level was $32.42. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM that Hormel Foods Donates 100,000 Meals for World Food Day.

Award-winning corporate citizen furthers its global-impact efforts, pledging to give away 70 million meals by 2030 as part of its 20 By 30 Challenge.

The 20,000 inspired people at Hormel Foods have an important job every day — to bring the trusted brands of the Fortune 500 global branded food company to its fans across the world. In the month of September, they added one more critical task to their job description, and it was for a very worthy cause. For every mile team members walked, ran, biked or swam, the company pledged to donate meals to the World Food Program USA Erase Hunger campaign, which works with the United Nations to provide school meals to children around the world.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.48 percent and weekly performance of -10.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, HRL reached to a volume of 5095772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $38.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corp. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

HRL stock trade performance evaluation

Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.90. With this latest performance, HRL shares dropped by -16.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.41 for Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.24, while it was recorded at 33.97 for the last single week of trading, and 40.65 for the last 200 days.

Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +17.09. Hormel Foods Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.03.

Return on Total Capital for HRL is now 11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.80. Additionally, HRL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL] managed to generate an average of $49,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Hormel Foods Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corp. go to -0.50%.

Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HRL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HRL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.