Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] is -7.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] closed the trading session at $79.20 on 10/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.63, while the highest price level was $79.445. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Gilead and Kite Oncology Present Important New Data Across Multiple Difficult-to-Treat Cancers at ESMO Congress 2023.

– Real-World Evidence and New Clinical Analysis Support the Role of Trodelvy® in Metastatic Breast Cancers –.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

– New Data Demonstrate Potential of Trodelvy in Small Cell Lung Cancer, Urothelial Cancer and Head and Neck Cancers –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.75 percent and weekly performance of 5.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, GILD reached to a volume of 6958136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $90.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences, Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

GILD stock trade performance evaluation

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, GILD shares gained by 4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.30 for Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.60, while it was recorded at 77.31 for the last single week of trading, and 79.65 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.72 and a Gross Margin at +79.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.95.

Return on Total Capital for GILD is now 22.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.79. Additionally, GILD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] managed to generate an average of $270,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. go to 4.33%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GILD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GILD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.