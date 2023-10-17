For Dexcom Inc [DXCM], Analyst sees a rise to $131. What next?

Dexcom Inc [NASDAQ: DXCM] price surged by 3.62 percent to reach at $2.76. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Next-Generation Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Now Available in Canada.

Dexcom G7 is available for people with all types of diabetes ages two years and older, giving more Canadians than ever access to a simple, accurate1 and effective diabetes management solution.

Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM) for people with diabetes, announced today that its next-generation Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System will be available on October 10, 2023, for Canadians living with all types of diabetes ages two and older, including those who are pregnant. Its introduction brings the most accurate CGM on the market*,1 to Canadians, offering users a new way to gain greater control of their diabetes.

A sum of 5266500 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.41M shares. Dexcom Inc shares reached a high of $80.19 and dropped to a low of $76.17 until finishing in the latest session at $78.95.

The one-year DXCM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.18. The average equity rating for DXCM stock is currently 1.35, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dexcom Inc [DXCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $131.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Dexcom Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dexcom Inc is set at 4.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 65.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.21.

DXCM Stock Performance Analysis:

Dexcom Inc [DXCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.98. With this latest performance, DXCM shares dropped by -18.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.95 for Dexcom Inc [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.21, while it was recorded at 78.96 for the last single week of trading, and 113.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dexcom Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dexcom Inc [DXCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.44 and a Gross Margin at +64.46. Dexcom Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.73.

Return on Total Capital for DXCM is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dexcom Inc [DXCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.62. Additionally, DXCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dexcom Inc [DXCM] managed to generate an average of $44,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Dexcom Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.21 and a Current Ratio set at 2.42.

DXCM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dexcom Inc go to 36.65%.

Dexcom Inc [DXCM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DXCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DXCM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DXCM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.