First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell -56.69% so far this year. What now?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] closed the trading session at $10.61 on 10/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.405, while the highest price level was $10.685. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that First Horizon Announces Results of its 2023 Company-Run Stress Test.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) (“First Horizon” or “the Company”) announced today its 2023 Bank Holding Company-run capital stress test results which demonstrate the ability to successfully navigate periods of economic stress and maintain capital ratios well above regulatory-required minimums. These internally generated results, which utilized the 2023 Severely Adverse Scenario published by the Federal Reserve on February 9, 2023, reflect continued strong risk discipline.

“Our 2023 stress test results demonstrate the resilience of our diversified business model, strong capital position and commitment to prudent risk management through all economic environments,” said Chief Financial Officer Hope Dmuchowski. “Our minimum common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 8.7% reflects an additional $4 billion of pre-tax loss absorption capacity beyond the required regulatory minimums and our stressed loss rates and pre-provision net revenue results once again outperformed the Federal Reserve published CCAR-bank median.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -56.69 percent and weekly performance of 2.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.90M shares, FHN reached to a volume of 7187468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $13.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.81.

FHN stock trade performance evaluation

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -7.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.89 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.79, while it was recorded at 10.54 for the last single week of trading, and 15.77 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.87. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.11.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 8.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.22. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $121,671 per employee.First Horizon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 2.40%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FHN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FHN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.