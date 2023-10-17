Dish Network Corp [DISH] fell -64.67% so far this year. What now?

Dish Network Corp [NASDAQ: DISH] closed the trading session at $4.96 on 10/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.95, while the highest price level was $5.15. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that DISH Wireless is the World’s First Network Operator to Accomplish Simultaneous 5G 2x Uplink and 4x Downlink Carrier Aggregation for FDD Spectrum.

The DISH 5G network successfully delivered 5G 2x uplink and 4x downlink carrier aggregation for FDD spectrum.

The DISH 5G network executed 1.3 Gbps downlink peak speedsi with just 75 MHz of 5G spectrum (FDD bands n71, n70 and n66).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -64.67 percent and weekly performance of -3.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.22M shares, DISH reached to a volume of 6391659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dish Network Corp [DISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $11.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dish Network Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dish Network Corp is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

DISH stock trade performance evaluation

Dish Network Corp [DISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, DISH shares dropped by -24.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.93 for Dish Network Corp [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.24, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading, and 8.67 for the last 200 days.

Dish Network Corp [DISH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dish Network Corp [DISH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.26 and a Gross Margin at +27.53. Dish Network Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.81.

Return on Total Capital for DISH is now 5.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dish Network Corp [DISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.05. Additionally, DISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dish Network Corp [DISH] managed to generate an average of $162,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Dish Network Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

Dish Network Corp [DISH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DISH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DISH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DISH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.