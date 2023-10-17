Crown Castle Inc [CCI] is -30.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crown Castle Inc [NYSE: CCI] gained 0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $94.58 price per share at the time. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Crown Castle Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Details.

A listen only live audio webcast of the conference call, along with any supplemental materials, can be accessed on the Crown Castle website at https://investor.crowncastle.com. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 833-816-1115 (Toll Free) or 412-317-0694 (International) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. All dial-in participants should ask to join the Crown Castle call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor page of Crown Castle’s website until end of day, Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Crown Castle Inc represents 433.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.02 billion with the latest information. CCI stock price has been found in the range of $93.17 to $95.2178.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, CCI reached a trading volume of 5110978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crown Castle Inc [CCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $200.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Crown Castle Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle Inc is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.54.

Trading performance analysis for CCI stock

Crown Castle Inc [CCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, CCI shares dropped by -3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.85 for Crown Castle Inc [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.24, while it was recorded at 94.22 for the last single week of trading, and 118.83 for the last 200 days.

Crown Castle Inc [CCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle Inc [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.23 and a Gross Margin at +46.36. Crown Castle Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.98.

Return on Total Capital for CCI is now 6.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Castle Inc [CCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 375.35. Additionally, CCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 359.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Castle Inc [CCI] managed to generate an average of $335,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

Crown Castle Inc [CCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle Inc go to -6.18%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Crown Castle Inc [CCI]

The top three institutional holders of CCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.