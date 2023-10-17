Craig Hallum slashes price target on IonQ Inc [IONQ] – find out why.

IonQ Inc [NYSE: IONQ] traded at a high on 10/16/23, posting a 0.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.41. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 11:21 AM that IonQ Announces New $25.5M Quantum Deal with United States Air Force Research Lab.

Deal solidifies public-private relationship advancing quantum science and U.S. national security interests.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced an expanded relationship with the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) to deploy two barium-based trapped ion quantum computing systems for quantum networking research and application development.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6701227 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IonQ Inc stands at 8.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.82%.

The market cap for IONQ stock reached $2.92 billion, with 199.86 million shares outstanding and 159.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.37M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 6701227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IonQ Inc [IONQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for IonQ Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 178.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

How has IONQ stock performed recently?

IonQ Inc [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.57. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -15.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 178.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.68 for IonQ Inc [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.61, while it was recorded at 15.12 for the last single week of trading, and 9.83 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc [IONQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.56 and a Current Ratio set at 16.56.

Earnings analysis for IonQ Inc [IONQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for IonQ Inc [IONQ]

