ContraFect Corp [CFRX] stock Downgrade by SVB Leerink analyst, price target now $1

ContraFect Corp [NASDAQ: CFRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.52% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.20%. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM that ContraFect Announces FDA Clearance of CF-370 IND Application to Proceed With Phase 1 Clinical Study.

CF-370 is the first engineered lysin therapeutic targeting Gram-negative pathogens allowed to enter a human trial.

Over the last 12 months, CFRX stock dropped by -96.40%. The one-year ContraFect Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.6. The average equity rating for CFRX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.60 million, with 5.48 million shares outstanding and 5.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 68.93K shares, CFRX stock reached a trading volume of 6851925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ContraFect Corp [CFRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFRX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for ContraFect Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022.

CFRX Stock Performance Analysis:

ContraFect Corp [CFRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, CFRX shares dropped by -16.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.79 for ContraFect Corp [CFRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6967, while it was recorded at 0.5056 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3486 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ContraFect Corp Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CFRX is now -260.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -307.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -347.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -149.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ContraFect Corp [CFRX] managed to generate an average of -$2,832,739 per employee.ContraFect Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CFRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContraFect Corp go to 12.70%.

ContraFect Corp [CFRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CFRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CFRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CFRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.