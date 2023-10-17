Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc [CNSL] is 14.53% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CNSL] traded at a high on 10/16/23, posting a 16.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.10. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Consolidated Communications Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Searchlight Capital Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation.

Consolidated Communications Shareholders to Receive $4.70 Per Share in Cash, Representing 70% Premium for Shareholders.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (“Consolidated Communications” or the “Company”), a top 10 fiber provider in the United States, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) to be acquired by affiliates of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (“Searchlight”) and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (“BCI”) in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $3.1 billion, including the assumption of debt.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5560184 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc stands at 3.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.88%.

The market cap for CNSL stock reached $478.10 million, with 115.17 million shares outstanding and 73.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 419.30K shares, CNSL reached a trading volume of 5560184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc [CNSL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNSL shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNSL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

How has CNSL stock performed recently?

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc [CNSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.64. With this latest performance, CNSL shares gained by 16.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.10 for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc [CNSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.68, while it was recorded at 3.71 for the last single week of trading, and 3.62 for the last 200 days.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc [CNSL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc [CNSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +28.91. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.44.

Return on Total Capital for CNSL is now 1.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc [CNSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 209.06. Additionally, CNSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 303.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc [CNSL] managed to generate an average of -$53,745 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

Earnings analysis for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc [CNSL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc [CNSL]

