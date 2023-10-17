Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] stock Upgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $81

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [NYSE: CL] traded at a high on 10/16/23, posting a 1.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $72.15. The company report on October 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. ET.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will provide a live webcast of its 2023 third quarter earnings conference call on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, Chief Financial Officer, Stan Sutula, and Chief Investor Relations Officer and EVP, M&A, John Faucher. At approximately 7:00 a.m. ET, the Company will post its prepared materials (in PDF format) regarding its 2023 third quarter results to the Investor Center section of its website at https://investor.colgatepalmolive.com/events-and-presentations.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Investors may access the live audio webcast on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center section of Colgate’s website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6437394 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Colgate-Palmolive Co. stands at 1.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.54%.

The market cap for CL stock reached $59.65 billion, with 830.21 million shares outstanding and 825.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 6437394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $81.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Co. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

How has CL stock performed recently?

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.39 for Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.90, while it was recorded at 70.23 for the last single week of trading, and 75.24 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.95 and a Gross Margin at +56.49. Colgate-Palmolive Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.93.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 37.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 353.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,311.97. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,278.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] managed to generate an average of $52,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Colgate-Palmolive Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Earnings analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Co. go to 7.57%.

Insider trade positions for Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]

The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.