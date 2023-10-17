Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] moved up 2.42: Why It’s Important

Coinbase Global Inc [NASDAQ: COIN] closed the trading session at $75.21 on 10/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $73.355, while the highest price level was $79.30. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Coinbase Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today that it will publish its third quarter 2023 shareholder letter, including financial results, on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com on Thursday, November 2, 2023, after market close. The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its financial results at 2:30 p.m. PT that same day.

Starting on October 26 at 9:00 a.m. PT, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for Coinbase management by visiting here. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 112.52 percent and weekly performance of -4.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.84M shares, COIN reached to a volume of 12585587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $86.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc is set at 4.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.04.

COIN stock trade performance evaluation

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.92. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.21 for Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.86, while it was recorded at 76.16 for the last single week of trading, and 68.13 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.02 and a Gross Margin at +80.28. Coinbase Global Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.18.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now -20.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.47. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc [COIN] managed to generate an average of -$582,029 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Coinbase Global Inc [COIN]: Institutional Ownership

