Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] Is Currently 1.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [NYSE: CLF] gained 1.32% or 0.2 points to close at $15.36 with a heavy trading volume of 6235684 shares. The company report on October 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM that Cleveland-Cliffs Applauds Department of Energy’s $1 Billion Funding of Midwest Hydrogen Hub.

Cleveland-Cliffs applauds today’s announcement by the Department of Energy (DOE) that it has awarded funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for several hydrogen hubs, including the Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen (MachH2). MachH2 is expected to generate numerous sources of clean hydrogen production across the U.S. Midwest, including in Northwest Indiana near Cleveland-Cliffs’ two largest steel plants, Indiana Harbor and Burns Harbor. Cleveland-Cliffs is currently constructing a pipeline to bring hydrogen from the fence to Indiana Harbor Blast Furnace #7.

Cleveland-Cliffs has publicly pledged its willingness to procure clean hydrogen from production members of this hub. Cliffs’ large, stable hydrogen offtake ensures the hub’s viability and will mark a major step forward for the continuation of aggressive CO2 emissions reductions by Cleveland-Cliffs’ integrated steel mills. These integrated mills are uniquely capable of producing the most advanced steel products demanded by the automotive industry, for national defense applications and numerous other important industrial sectors.

It opened the trading session at $15.34, the shares rose to $15.455 and dropped to $15.1882, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLF points out that the company has recorded -11.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.13M shares, CLF reached to a volume of 6235684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $19.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for CLF stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 7.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.01, while it was recorded at 15.46 for the last single week of trading, and 16.99 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]

The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.