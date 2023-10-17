Chevron Corp. [CVX] Revenue clocked in at $213.81 billion, down -7.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Chevron Corp. [NYSE: CVX] closed the trading session at $165.40 on 10/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $163.85, while the highest price level was $165.81. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 3Q 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading energy companies, will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT).

Conference Call Information:Date: Friday, October 27, 2023Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PTDial-in # (Listen-only mode): 888-240-9352Conference ID #: 9665445.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.85 percent and weekly performance of -0.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.53M shares, CVX reached to a volume of 5442093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chevron Corp. [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $186.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Chevron Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corp. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.13.

CVX stock trade performance evaluation

Chevron Corp. [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, CVX shares dropped by -0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.57 for Chevron Corp. [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.86, while it was recorded at 163.67 for the last single week of trading, and 163.38 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corp. [CVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corp. [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.55 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Chevron Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.00.

Return on Total Capital for CVX is now 22.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chevron Corp. [CVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.18. Additionally, CVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chevron Corp. [CVX] managed to generate an average of $808,854 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Chevron Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chevron Corp. [CVX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corp. go to -7.68%.

Chevron Corp. [CVX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CVX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.