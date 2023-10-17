Chardan Capital Markets lifts Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Better Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: BTTX] price plunged by -9.21 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 7:55 AM that Better Therapeutics Announces Launch of AspyreRxTM to Treat Adults with Type 2 Diabetes.

AspyreRx is the first FDA-authorized digital behavioral therapeutic device delivering cognitive behavioral therapy for the treatment of a cardiometabolic disease.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

As previously reported, adding AspyreRx to standard of care resulted in significant and durable reductions in A1c as well as improvements in a host of other health measures.

A sum of 59829547 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 385.65K shares. Better Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $0.4681 and dropped to a low of $0.24 until finishing in the latest session at $0.28.

The one-year BTTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.0. The average equity rating for BTTX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTTX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Better Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021.

BTTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.89. With this latest performance, BTTX shares dropped by -43.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.73 for Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5196, while it was recorded at 0.3228 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9062 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Better Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BTTX is now -127.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -142.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -221.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.60. Additionally, BTTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] managed to generate an average of -$736,296 per employee.Better Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BTTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BTTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BTTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.