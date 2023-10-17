Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] Revenue clocked in at $16.43 billion, up 59.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [NYSE: CX] price surged by 4.71 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Fernando A. González, CEO of Cemex, elected President of the Global Cement and Concrete Association.

Fernando A. González, CEO of Cemex, has been elected as the new President of the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA). The GCCA’s members account for 80% of global cement production capacity outside of China and have committed to achieving Net Zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231016461145/en/.

A sum of 7727762 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.97M shares. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR shares reached a high of $6.64 and dropped to a low of $6.22 until finishing in the latest session at $6.45.

The one-year CX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.35. The average equity rating for CX stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $9.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

CX Stock Performance Analysis:

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.51. With this latest performance, CX shares dropped by -5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.66 for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.20, while it was recorded at 6.25 for the last single week of trading, and 6.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +29.73. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.43.

Return on Total Capital for CX is now 8.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.04. Additionally, CX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] managed to generate an average of $257,922 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

CX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR go to 13.60%.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.