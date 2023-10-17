Bloom Energy Corp [BE] fell -35.20% so far this year. What now?

Bloom Energy Corp [NYSE: BE] traded at a high on 10/16/23, posting a 8.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.39. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Bloom Energy Installs First Fuel Cells in Taiwan.

First step in 10 MW Unimicron fuel cell contract commissioned 6 months from order.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) has installed the first phase of a 10 megawatt (MW) solid oxide fuel cell contract with Unimicron Technology Corp., a chip substrate and printed circuit board maker (PCB) in Taiwan. The space-saving Energy Server™ installation was delivered within five months from order and commissioned within three weeks from delivery, demonstrating Bloom Energy’s ability to quickly dispatch power.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10595773 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bloom Energy Corp stands at 6.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.35%.

The market cap for BE stock reached $2.77 billion, with 223.86 million shares outstanding and 193.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, BE reached a trading volume of 10595773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bloom Energy Corp [BE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $25.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corp is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

How has BE stock performed recently?

Bloom Energy Corp [BE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.44. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -18.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.81 for Bloom Energy Corp [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.98, while it was recorded at 11.71 for the last single week of trading, and 17.55 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corp [BE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corp [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.77 and a Gross Margin at +12.37. Bloom Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.14.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -19.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloom Energy Corp [BE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.28. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corp [BE] managed to generate an average of -$119,134 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Bloom Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.07.

Insider trade positions for Bloom Energy Corp [BE]

The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.