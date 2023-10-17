Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $2

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] traded at a high on 10/16/23, posting a 11.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.06. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Bitfarms to Participate in the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference October 12.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8055308 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bitfarms Ltd. stands at 6.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.27%.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The market cap for BITF stock reached $256.00 million, with 241.51 million shares outstanding and 225.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.96M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 8055308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BITF shares is $2.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BITF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Bitfarms Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has BITF stock performed recently?

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.72 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2175, while it was recorded at 1.0086 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1700 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.93.

Insider trade positions for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]

The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BITF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BITF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.