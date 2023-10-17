Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH] Is Currently -9.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bio-Path Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: BPTH] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.80 during the day while it closed the day at $0.68. The company report on September 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Bio-Path Holdings to Present at H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Investor Relations section of Bio-Path’s website, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc stock has also gained 90.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BPTH stock has declined by -48.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.07% and lost -54.96% year-on date.

The market cap for BPTH stock reached $7.79 million, with 11.46 million shares outstanding and 11.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, BPTH reached a trading volume of 5395415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPTH shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Bio-Path Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bio-Path Holdings Inc is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

BPTH stock trade performance evaluation

Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 90.56. With this latest performance, BPTH shares gained by 65.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.03 for Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4009, while it was recorded at 0.5119 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2938 for the last 200 days.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BPTH is now -69.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.56. Additionally, BPTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH] managed to generate an average of -$1,386,800 per employee.Bio-Path Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.39 and a Current Ratio set at 4.39.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH]: Institutional Ownership

