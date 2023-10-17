Baker Hughes Co [BKR] Revenue clocked in at $23.30 billion, up 19.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Baker Hughes Co [NASDAQ: BKR] gained 0.92% or 0.32 points to close at $35.17 with a heavy trading volume of 5747329 shares. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM that Baker Hughes: Wells2Watts Commissions Geothermal Closed-Loop Test Facility, Enters Testing Phase To Scale Renewable Electric Power.

Consortium focuses on how technology can retrofit existing wells at the end of productive life for geothermal energy.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Federal, Oklahoma state officials attend ribbon-cutting at one-of-a-kind laboratory with Wells2Watts partners.

It opened the trading session at $35.10, the shares rose to $35.36 and dropped to $34.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BKR points out that the company has recorded 20.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -53.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, BKR reached to a volume of 5747329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baker Hughes Co [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $40.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Co is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

Trading performance analysis for BKR stock

Baker Hughes Co [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, BKR shares dropped by -2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.03 for Baker Hughes Co [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.60, while it was recorded at 34.92 for the last single week of trading, and 31.75 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Co [BKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Baker Hughes Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

Baker Hughes Co [BKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Co go to 43.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Baker Hughes Co [BKR]

The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.