Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR [JG] stock Initiated by China Renaissance analyst, price target now $4.07

Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: JG] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.13 at the close of the session, up 7.60%. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Aurora Mobile’s Subsidiary SendCloud Provides Email Services to Jinjiang Literature City.

With its stable and reliable email delivery infrastructure, SendCloud will help Jinjiang Literature City deliver emails to users quickly and accurately. Its powerful server architecture and distributed network effectively address the challenges of high concurrency and large-scale email delivery, ensuring the stability and availability of email.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR stock is now -79.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JG Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1379 and lowest of $0.126 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.04, which means current price is +8.50% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 317.40K shares, JG reached a trading volume of 8303426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR [JG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JG shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JG stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for JG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has JG stock performed recently?

Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR [JG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, JG shares dropped by -11.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.62 for Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR [JG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1664, while it was recorded at 0.1263 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4045 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR [JG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR [JG] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.49 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.53.

Return on Total Capital for JG is now -46.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR [JG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.57. Additionally, JG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR [JG] managed to generate an average of -$27,966 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

Insider trade positions for Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR [JG]

The top three institutional holders of JG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.