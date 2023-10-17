Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] Is Currently 4.20 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ardelyx Inc [NASDAQ: ARDX] jumped around 0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.47 at the close of the session, up 4.20%. The company report on October 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ardelyx to Present Data Updates for XPHOZAH (tenapanor) for Hyperphosphatemia at Kidney Week 2023 November 1-5 in Philadelphia, PA.

Ardelyx will present four poster presentations highlighting data from two trials in patients with hyperphosphatemia on maintenance dialysis in the U.S. Additionally, the company’s collaboration partner for tenapanor in Japan, Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin), will present key results from two Phase 3 studies of tenapanor in a similar patient population in Japan.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Ardelyx Inc stock is now 21.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARDX Stock saw the intraday high of $3.63 and lowest of $3.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.12, which means current price is +31.94% above from all time high which was touched on 04/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.16M shares, ARDX reached a trading volume of 6205330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has ARDX stock performed recently?

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.37. With this latest performance, ARDX shares dropped by -23.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.16 for Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.04, while it was recorded at 3.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.78 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -122.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.29. Ardelyx Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.85.

Return on Total Capital for ARDX is now -46.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.52. Additionally, ARDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardelyx Inc [ARDX] managed to generate an average of -$505,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ardelyx Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.63.

Earnings analysis for Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ardelyx Inc [ARDX]

The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ARDX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ARDX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.