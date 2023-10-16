why Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.80

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] price plunged by -2.46 percent to reach at -$0.81. The company report on October 15, 2023 at 7:48 PM that Everest Medicines’ Licensing Partner Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves Etrasimod for Adults with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis.

Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK) announced today that its licensing partner, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for VELSIPITY™ (etrasimod), an oral, once-daily, selective sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator for adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). Importantly, VELSIPITY™’s label does not include the “titration is required for treatment initiation” language found in other S1P modulator’s label. Everest is conducting a multi-center Phase 3 clinical trial of etrasimod in Asia and aims to file New Drug Application as soon as possible.

“We congratulate our partner for achieving this significant milestone for UC patients who are in urgent need of new and effective treatment options, and prefer the convenience of a once-daily pill. Etrasimod is a proven advanced treatment with a favorable safety profile.” said Rogers Yongqing Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Everest Medicines. “Everest will advance our late-stage study as quickly as possible towards registration in China and other Asian markets as the incidence of ulcerative colitis has been rapidly increasing in the region in recent years.”.

A sum of 30799393 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.83M shares. Pfizer Inc. shares reached a high of $32.99 and dropped to a low of $32.015 until finishing in the latest session at $32.11.

The one-year PFE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.69. The average equity rating for PFE stock is currently 2.23, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $43.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.82.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -5.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.28 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.54, while it was recorded at 32.90 for the last single week of trading, and 39.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.43 and a Gross Margin at +61.89. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.26.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 29.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.82. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $377,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -14.65%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PFE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PFE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.