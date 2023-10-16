why Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.43

Palantir Technologies Inc [NYSE: PLTR] loss -3.23% or -0.58 points to close at $17.36 with a heavy trading volume of 54423821 shares. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Army Awards Palantir AI/ML Contract in Support of JADC2 Capabilities.

Palantir Technologies Inc. today announced that the Army has awarded a new contract for up to three years to provide additional capabilities in support of the Combatant Commands (COCOMs), Armed Services, Intelligence Community, and Special Forces as they continue to test, utilize, and scale artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities. The contract, posted to the Department of Defense contracting website last week, is worth up to $250 million through 2026.

Since 2018, Palantir has partnered with the Army to provide leading data integration, management, and AI model training to all of the Armed Services, COCOMs, and special operators to create a common operating picture. Building on the partnership, this new phase will further the Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) efforts across these forces.

It opened the trading session at $18.06, the shares rose to $18.16 and dropped to $17.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLTR points out that the company has recorded 97.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -197.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 63.14M shares, PLTR reached to a volume of 54423821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $14.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 89.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.22.

Trading performance analysis for PLTR stock

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.62 for Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.58, while it was recorded at 17.73 for the last single week of trading, and 11.90 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.46 and a Gross Margin at +78.56. Palantir Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.61.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.72. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$97,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Palantir Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.22 and a Current Ratio set at 5.22.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]

The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PLTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.