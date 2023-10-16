why Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $396.56

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] closed the trading session at $327.73 on 10/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $326.36, while the highest price level was $333.83. The company report on October 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM that Lululemon Athletica & Hubbell Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, October 18:.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASD:LULU) will replace Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASD:ATVI) in the S&P 500. S&P 500 and S&P 100 constituent Microsoft Corp. (NASD: MSFT) acquired Activision Blizzard in a transaction completed today, October 13.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.66 percent and weekly performance of 0.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.29M shares, MSFT reached to a volume of 21065810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $396.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 6.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 40.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.75.

MSFT stock trade performance evaluation

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, MSFT shares dropped by -3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 324.88, while it was recorded at 329.90 for the last single week of trading, and 300.15 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.15.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 33.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.52. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $327,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 14.44%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MSFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.