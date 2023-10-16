why Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.68

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [NASDAQ: HBAN] closed the trading session at $9.95 on 10/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.92, while the highest price level was $10.17. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 1:14 PM that Huntington Bank Honored with ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award.

The Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”) was nationally recognized by the American Bankers Association Foundation for its Lift LocalSM Business program with a 2023 ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award. The ABA Foundation awarded Huntington for its efforts in the Economic Inclusion category, and presented the award during the ABA’s Annual Convention on Oct. 10 in Nashville.

“Huntington is committed to supporting small businesses and the communities they call home,” said Maggie Ference, Senior Vice President and Business Banking Credit, Operations, and SBA Director. “We are honored to be named a 2023 Community Commitment Award winner and grateful to be recognized alongside so many other impressive bank programs.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.43 percent and weekly performance of -1.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.85M shares, HBAN reached to a volume of 17412133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $12.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.15.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -8.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.12 for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.81, while it was recorded at 10.09 for the last single week of trading, and 11.87 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.08. Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.40.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 9.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.32. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.21.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. go to -2.15%.

The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HBAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.