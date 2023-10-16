Walt Disney Co [DIS] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Walt Disney Co [NYSE: DIS] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM that Iconic Black is King Catsuit Worn by Beyoncé to Be Auctioned Alongside Unique Items From Maison Valentino, Tommy Hilfiger and a Host of Global Talent as Part of Disney’s Create 100 Program in Support of Make-A-Wish®.

Beginning October 12, audiences around the world can take part in an online auction in honor of Disney’s 100th anniversary – lots include donations from some of the world’s most renowned creators, including Christian Louboutin, NIGO®, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Virgil Abloh Securities/ALASKA ALASKA alongside next generation talent.

Global superstar Beyoncé joins the epic line up of creative visionaries supporting Disney’s Create 100, a global celebration of creativity marking 100 years of Disney storytelling. Renowned creators, brands and next generation talent from 18 countries are taking part, including: adidas, Christian Louboutin, Maison Valentino, NIGO®, Pandora, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tommy Hilfiger, Vik Muniz and Virgil Abloh Securities/ALASKA ALASKA. Additionally, Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios), Jennifer Lee (Walt Disney Animation Studios), Jon Landau (Lightstorm Entertainment) and Pete Docter (Pixar Animation Studios) have also donated special items celebrating their respective studios, movies and stories.

A sum of 10801712 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.02M shares. Walt Disney Co shares reached a high of $84.58 and dropped to a low of $83.3841 until finishing in the latest session at $84.35.

The one-year DIS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.55. The average equity rating for DIS stock is currently 1.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Walt Disney Co [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $135.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Walt Disney Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walt Disney Co is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 54.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

DIS Stock Performance Analysis:

Walt Disney Co [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, DIS shares dropped by -0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.91 for Walt Disney Co [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.85, while it was recorded at 84.65 for the last single week of trading, and 92.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walt Disney Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walt Disney Co [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +28.04. Walt Disney Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 4.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walt Disney Co [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.00. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walt Disney Co [DIS] managed to generate an average of $14,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Walt Disney Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

DIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walt Disney Co go to 18.00%.

Walt Disney Co [DIS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.