Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Tesla Inc [TSLA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tesla Inc [NASDAQ: TSLA] loss -2.99% on the last trading session, reaching $251.12 price per share at the time. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 9:06 AM that Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Third Quarter 2023.

In the third quarter, we produced over 430,000 vehicles and delivered over 435,000 vehicles. A sequential decline in volumes was caused by planned downtimes for factory upgrades, as discussed on the most recent earnings call. Our 2023 volume target of around 1.8 million vehicles remains unchanged.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Tesla Inc represents 3.16 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $797.05 billion with the latest information. TSLA stock price has been found in the range of $250.22 to $259.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 116.57M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 101879052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tesla Inc [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $219.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Tesla Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc is set at 9.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 129.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

Trading performance analysis for TSLA stock

Tesla Inc [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for Tesla Inc [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 250.29, while it was recorded at 259.25 for the last single week of trading, and 211.65 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc [TSLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tesla Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

Tesla Inc [TSLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc go to 8.55%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tesla Inc [TSLA]

The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TSLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.