Wall Street Analyst Reiterated SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]. What else is Wall St. saying

SoFi Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SOFI] loss -3.22% or -0.27 points to close at $8.12 with a heavy trading volume of 21945020 shares. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 1:51 PM that CORRECTING and REPLACING New SoFi Survey Reveals America’s Top Financial Ambitions; Two-Thirds of Gen Z and Millennials Are Willing to Skip Dining Out for 5 Years to Retire by 50.

To Accelerates Members’ Retirements, SoFi Invest Announces a 1% IRA Match on IRA Contributions.

Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions in the Disclosures section.

It opened the trading session at $8.44, the shares rose to $8.475 and dropped to $8.065, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SOFI points out that the company has recorded 37.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -91.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 32.65M shares, SOFI reached to a volume of 21945020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $10.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for SOFI in the course of the last twelve months was 26.35.

Trading performance analysis for SOFI stock

SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -10.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.50 for SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.38, while it was recorded at 8.33 for the last single week of trading, and 7.14 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +50.61. SoFi Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.18.

Return on Total Capital for SOFI is now -1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.92. Additionally, SOFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$76,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SoFi Technologies Inc [SOFI]

The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SOFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SOFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.