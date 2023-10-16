Wall Street Analyst Initiated Plug Power Inc [PLUG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Plug Power Inc [NASDAQ: PLUG] closed the trading session at $7.34 on 10/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.27, while the highest price level was $7.785. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 8:57 AM that Arcadia eFuels Taps Plug Power for 280 MW Electrolyzer System.

Green Hydrogen to Power Largest Advanced-Stage Sustainable Aviation Fuel Project.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.66 percent and weekly performance of 11.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -42.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.42M shares, PLUG reached to a volume of 32595711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plug Power Inc [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $17.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

PLUG stock trade performance evaluation

Plug Power Inc [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.04. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -15.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.97 for Plug Power Inc [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.24, while it was recorded at 7.17 for the last single week of trading, and 10.86 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc [PLUG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.79 and a Gross Margin at -27.71. Plug Power Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.22.

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.13. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$215,928 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Plug Power Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.07 and a Current Ratio set at 3.16.

Plug Power Inc [PLUG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PLUG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.