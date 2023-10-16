Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [AMEX: MTNB] loss -16.19% or -0.04 points to close at $0.21 with a heavy trading volume of 13079299 shares. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Patient with Candida krusei Infection in Matinas BioPharma’s Oral MAT2203 Expanded Access Program Achieves Complete Clinical Resolution.

“We are thrilled with the positive clinical impact MAT2203 had on this extremely ill patient with limited treatment options,” said Dr. Miceli. “This 61-year-old male with a history of diabetes, kidney disease, chronic obstructive lung disease, and coronary heart disease with heart failure had developed recurrent hemorrhagic cystitis due to C. krusei. In this case, neither an echinocandin nor a second-generation triazole was an option due to their inability to deliver adequate drug levels in urine. Treatment with IV-amphotericin B deoxycholate was quickly discontinued due to renal toxicity and we transitioned this patient to MAT2203, which was well-tolerated with no adverse effects. Treatment with MAT2203 led to complete resolution of his symptoms and improvement of his kidney function to baseline. Ultimately, the patient’s urine culture was negative for C. krusei after just 14 days of treatment with MAT2203.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.27, the shares rose to $0.27 and dropped to $0.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTNB points out that the company has recorded -52.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -90.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.45M shares, MTNB reached to a volume of 13079299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTNB shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for MTNB stock

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.55. With this latest performance, MTNB shares gained by 37.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.54 for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1843, while it was recorded at 0.2838 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3963 for the last 200 days.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -771.33 and a Gross Margin at +71.83. Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -658.63.

Return on Total Capital for MTNB is now -50.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.26. Additionally, MTNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB] managed to generate an average of -$617,559 per employee.Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.27 and a Current Ratio set at 9.27.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc [MTNB]

The top three institutional holders of MTNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MTNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MTNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.