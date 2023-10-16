Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $40

Verizon Communications Inc [NYSE: VZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.78% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.58%. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Verizon Annual State of Small Business Survey finds small businesses want AI in challenging economy.

Forty-five percent of small business are looking at AI solutions to enable more time to be spent on core business operations.

This year, more small and midsize businesses are expecting an uptick during the holiday season — 63% compared to 56% last year.

Over the last 12 months, VZ stock dropped by -14.04%. The one-year Verizon Communications Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.52. The average equity rating for VZ stock is currently 2.69, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $128.94 billion, with 4.20 billion shares outstanding and 4.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.01M shares, VZ stock reached a trading volume of 24501723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $39.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 8.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

VZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.12 for Verizon Communications Inc [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.04, while it was recorded at 31.25 for the last single week of trading, and 36.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verizon Communications Inc Fundamentals:

Verizon Communications Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.68.

VZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc go to 0.66%.

Verizon Communications Inc [VZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $82.81 billion, or None% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.