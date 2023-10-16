UBS lifts AES Corp. [AES] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AES Corp. [NYSE: AES] price surged by 0.84 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on October 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM that AES Participating in Two Clean Hydrogen Hubs Awarded Funding by US Department of Energy.

Up to $2.4 Billion Will Support the Development and Scaling of Clean Hydrogen Infrastructure in California and Along the Gulf Coast.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) announced today that it is part of two Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs receiving funding from the US Department of Energy. The two selections stand to receive up to $2.4 billion of grant funding allocated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) to develop Clean Hydrogen Hubs across the country.

A sum of 9307214 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.02M shares. AES Corp. shares reached a high of $13.39 and dropped to a low of $13.04 until finishing in the latest session at $13.16.

The one-year AES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.15. The average equity rating for AES stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AES Corp. [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $27.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AES Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AES Corp. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81.

AES Stock Performance Analysis:

AES Corp. [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.70. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -24.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.44 for AES Corp. [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.73, while it was recorded at 13.06 for the last single week of trading, and 21.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AES Corp. Fundamentals:

AES Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

AES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES Corp. go to 7.10%.

AES Corp. [AES] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.