TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON] Revenue clocked in at $9.00 million, down -87.11% YTD: What’s Next?

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: TCON] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.19 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces ENVASARC Phase 2 Pivotal Trial Exceeded Futility Threshold at Final Interim Analysis and Will Continue as Planned.

Full ENVASARC accrual expected in Q4 and final data expected in mid-2024.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is now -87.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TCON Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2267 and lowest of $0.159 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.19, which means current price is +52.99% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 582.62K shares, TCON reached a trading volume of 13788604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCON shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65.

How has TCON stock performed recently?

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.83. With this latest performance, TCON shares dropped by -21.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.70 for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2329, while it was recorded at 0.1665 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9059 for the last 200 days.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TCON is now -305.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -869.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,277.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -126.60. Additionally, TCON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 287.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON] managed to generate an average of -$1,618,611 per employee.TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.41.

Insider trade positions for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc [TCON]

The top three institutional holders of TCON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TCON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TCON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.