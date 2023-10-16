Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] Is Currently 2.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tilray Brands Inc [NASDAQ: TLRY] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.0398 during the day while it closed the day at $2.01. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Montauk Releases Major Wave Chaser Double India Pale Ale.

Inspired by Montauk’s Best-Selling Beer, Major Wave Chaser Will Quench Growing Thirst for Full Flavors and High Alcohol.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Tilray Brands Inc stock has also loss -2.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TLRY stock has inclined by 18.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.19% and lost -25.28% year-on date.

The market cap for TLRY stock reached $1.47 billion, with 730.29 million shares outstanding and 720.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.70M shares, TLRY reached a trading volume of 11219379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $8.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for TLRY in the course of the last twelve months was 88.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

TLRY stock trade performance evaluation

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -32.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.82 for Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 2.44 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.45 and a Gross Margin at +8.53. Tilray Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -231.64.

Return on Total Capital for TLRY is now -4.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.80. Additionally, TLRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] managed to generate an average of -$907,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Tilray Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Brands Inc go to 37.00%.

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TLRY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TLRY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.