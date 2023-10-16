Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST] moved down -8.54: Why It’s Important

Tempest Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TPST] closed the trading session at $3.64 on 10/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.36, while the highest price level was $5.72. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 8:01 AM that Tempest Adopts Limited Duration Stockholder Rights Plan.

Stephen Brady, president and chief executive officer of Tempest, stated: “Today we announced exciting new randomized data in first-line HCC from our lead program, TPST-1120. Unfortunately, Tempest, like many other biotechnology companies, continues to experience a significant and ongoing dislocation in the trading price of its common stock. We intend the Rights Plan to enable all of our stockholders to realize the long-term value of their investment. The Rights Plan should reduce the likelihood that any person or group gains control of Tempest through open market accumulation without paying all stockholders an appropriate control premium or without providing the Board sufficient time to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best interests of all stockholders.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 216.52 percent and weekly performance of 1347.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 635.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 213.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, TPST reached to a volume of 35846189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPST shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempest Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

TPST stock trade performance evaluation

Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1347.32. With this latest performance, TPST shares gained by 635.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.82, while it was recorded at 3.57 for the last single week of trading, and 1.47 for the last 200 days.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TPST is now -73.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -131.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.10. Additionally, TPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST] managed to generate an average of -$1,879,421 per employee.Tempest Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.15 and a Current Ratio set at 2.15.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc [TPST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TPST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TPST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.