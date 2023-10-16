TD Cowen slashes price target on Nikola Corp [NKLA] – find out why.

Nikola Corp [NASDAQ: NKLA] gained 1.57% on the last trading session, reaching $1.29 price per share at the time. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 7:55 AM that NIKOLA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DATE FOR THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND WEBCAST AND Q&A PLATFORM FOR SHAREHOLDERS.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, today announced it will report is third quarter ended September 30, 2023 financial results and business updates on Thursday, November 2, 2023. On that day, Nikola’s management will hold a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT) to review and discuss the company’s business and outlook.

To augment Nikola’s engagement with its shareholders and strengthen communication with investors, Nikola will utilize a Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies to allow verified retail and institutional investors to submit and upvote questions. Management will address a selection of the questions relating to Nikola’s business and financial results on the earnings call.

Nikola Corp represents 985.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.27 billion with the latest information. NKLA stock price has been found in the range of $1.25 to $1.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 92.62M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 24792519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nikola Corp [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $2.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Nikola Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corp is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for NKLA stock

Nikola Corp [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.86. With this latest performance, NKLA shares gained by 12.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.11 for Nikola Corp [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4639, while it was recorded at 1.3500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6121 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corp [NKLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nikola Corp [NKLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1427.45 and a Gross Margin at -251.96. Nikola Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1543.02.

Return on Total Capital for NKLA is now -88.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nikola Corp [NKLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.74. Additionally, NKLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nikola Corp [NKLA] managed to generate an average of -$522,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Nikola Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

Nikola Corp [NKLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corp go to 20.59%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nikola Corp [NKLA]

The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NKLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NKLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.