Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $7.50

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.12% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.50%. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Southwestern Energy Releases Tenth Annual Corporate Responsibility Report.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today released its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility report. The comprehensive report, titled “ONE. Team. Focus. Future.”, highlights the Company’s approach to sustainable value creation through its integrated business and sustainability strategies.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

“As One Team with one focus, Southwestern Energy is continuously striving for one bright future as we create economic value and achieve our sustainability goals to benefit all SWN stakeholders,” said Bill Way, Southwestern Energy President and Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last 12 months, SWN stock dropped by 0.00%. The one-year Southwestern Energy Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.98. The average equity rating for SWN stock is currently 2.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.41 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.81M shares, SWN stock reached a trading volume of 30953367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $8.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

SWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.50. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.84 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.48, while it was recorded at 6.65 for the last single week of trading, and 5.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwestern Energy Company Fundamentals:

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.59.

SWN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 21.00%.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SWN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SWN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.