Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD] Is Currently 23.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Revolution Medicines Inc [NASDAQ: RVMD] surged by $5.71 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $31.24 during the day while it closed the day at $29.91. The company report on October 13, 2023 at 11:50 AM that Revolution Medicines Presents Encouraging Clinical Data for RMC-6236 and RMC-6291 at 2023 Triple Meeting.

Clinical dose escalation data for RMC-6236, a RASMULTI(ON) Inhibitor, show oral bioavailability, well-tolerated safety profile and preliminary evidence of anti-tumor activity across multiple RAS mutations.

First clinical data presentation for RMC-6291, a RASG12C(ON) Inhibitor, highlights encouraging initial tolerability, safety and differentiated anti-tumor activity.

Revolution Medicines Inc stock has also gained 19.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RVMD stock has inclined by 12.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.09% and gained 25.57% year-on date.

The market cap for RVMD stock reached $3.27 billion, with 109.45 million shares outstanding and 92.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, RVMD reached a trading volume of 10651290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVMD shares is $33.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Revolution Medicines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolution Medicines Inc is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 110.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.31.

RVMD stock trade performance evaluation

Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.45. With this latest performance, RVMD shares dropped by -8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.32 for Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.99, while it was recorded at 26.13 for the last single week of trading, and 26.21 for the last 200 days.

Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -730.01 and a Gross Margin at +72.71. Revolution Medicines Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -702.95.

Return on Total Capital for RVMD is now -36.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.37. Additionally, RVMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD] managed to generate an average of -$1,010,996 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Revolution Medicines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.81 and a Current Ratio set at 11.81.

Revolution Medicines Inc [RVMD]: Institutional Ownership

