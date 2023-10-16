Pivotal Research Group lifts Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SIRI] price surged by 5.66 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM that SiriusXM to Unveil Next Generation Experience at Industry & Press Preview on November 8.

The following day, CEO Jennifer Witz will present at the 2023 Liberty Investor Meeting.

SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced that it will unveil its next generation experience at an industry and press preview event on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT).

A sum of 18175918 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.40M shares. Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $4.86 and dropped to a low of $4.615 until finishing in the latest session at $4.85.

The one-year SIRI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.0. The average equity rating for SIRI stock is currently 3.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.32.

SIRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.27. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 12.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.00 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.38, while it was recorded at 4.58 for the last single week of trading, and 4.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sirius XM Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.33 and a Gross Margin at +43.83. Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 32.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.96. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 98.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $206,679 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.32.

SIRI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc go to 7.54%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SIRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.