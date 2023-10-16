PG&E Corp. [PCG] Is Currently 2.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PG&E Corp. [NYSE: PCG] price surged by 2.01 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM that Permanently Reducing Wildfire Risk: PG&E Hits Significant Milestone as 350 Miles of Trenching Completed on Path Toward 2023 Undergrounding Goal.

Customers and Communities Have Made It Clear: For Wildfire Protection and Improved Reliability, We Want Powerlines Put Underground.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) confirmed today that the utility is on track to put at least 350 miles of powerlines underground by the end of the year, achieving permanent wildfire risk reduction for this portion of our electric distribution system.

A sum of 15943588 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.40M shares. PG&E Corp. shares reached a high of $16.33 and dropped to a low of $16.03 until finishing in the latest session at $16.28.

The one-year PCG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.91. The average equity rating for PCG stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PG&E Corp. [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $19.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for PG&E Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corp. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

PCG Stock Performance Analysis:

PG&E Corp. [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.96. With this latest performance, PCG shares dropped by -5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for PG&E Corp. [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.65, while it was recorded at 15.93 for the last single week of trading, and 16.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PG&E Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corp. [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.37 and a Gross Margin at +12.37. PG&E Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.37.

Return on Total Capital for PCG is now 3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PG&E Corp. [PCG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.58. Additionally, PCG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PG&E Corp. [PCG] managed to generate an average of $69,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.PG&E Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

PCG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corp. go to 4.40%.

PG&E Corp. [PCG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PCG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PCG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.